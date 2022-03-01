Front Page

Von Miller Free Agency: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams?

March 1, 2022
Al Lindsey
The projections of a contract for free agent Von Miller, the future Hall-of-Fame-caliber pass-rusher, are all over the map, and the reason for that is understandable.

He is still a star. But there is “age on him.” And there is an assumption that the “Football Heaven” Los Angeles Rams sort of already have an “arrangement” wrapped up. But …

There will be other suitors. And the idea of Miller “coming home” has been written about often in Dallas.

Von Miller

So one Rams-centric site suggests the defending champs from Los Angeles can help “run it back” by signing Miller to “a four-year deal worth $30 million. … that could be managed into a 2022 salary cap hit of $4.5 million.”





