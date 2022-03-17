Von Miller to Bills: Former Broncos, Rams pass-rusher agrees to terms on six-year, $120 million deal

The Buffalo Payments have scored one of many premier free brokers of the 2022 class, as former Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Von Miller has agreed to terms with the Payments on a monster six-year deal price $120 million that features $51.345 million assured, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Miller, who turns 33 later this month, is about to play for his third staff in a calendar yr. The Denver Broncos legend who picked up Tremendous Bowl 50 MVP was traded to the Rams on Nov. 1, and helped L.A. seize a Tremendous Bowl LVI victory. The veteran pass-rusher really introduced the information himself on Instagram.

“It has been a loopy day, loopy 4 hours,” Miller mentioned. “Going forwards and backwards, man. Quite a lot of issues that I really like in L.A. However I simply wished to let you recognize I am coming to Buffalo. Payments Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?”

Whereas the reported deal carries a mean annual worth of $20 million, which ranks seventh within the NFL, according to Over The Cap, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is backloaded, averaging $17.5 million over the first four years. Per NFL Community, Sean McVay and the Rams have been pulling on Miller’s heartstrings in an try and get him to remain, however the sack artist has made his choice.

In eight regular-season video games with the Rams, Miller recorded 31 mixed tackles and 5 sacks. Within the Tremendous Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he recorded two sacks and one cross defensed. Miller confirmed the NFL world that he nonetheless has loads of tread left on the tires, and he appears like he has numerous good soccer left, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. In 150 profession video games, Miller has recorded 115.5 sacks, which ranks No. 22 all-time for the reason that stat was tracked starting in 1982. Unofficially, he is tied for 31st.

That wasn’t the one notable transfer Buffalo made Wednesday afternoon, because the Payments also announced they’ve agreed to phrases with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight finish O.J. Howard to a one-year deal.