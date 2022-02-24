Voting locations across North Texas close early due to winter storm, Dallas County partially open

Most early-voting locations for the March primary election closed early on Wednesday because of a winter storm bringing freezing temperatures and icy roads to North Texas.

In Dallas County, the elections department announced some locations had cut hours Wednesday and will be closed Thursday.

The closures come just days before early voting ends Friday. March 1 is Election Day when voters will choose Republican and Democratic candidates before the 2022 midterm elections.

For most of North Texas, a winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The worst of the weather is still ahead, with freezing rain likely overnight. The icy roads have caused travel difficulties, with numerous accidents being reported in North Texas.

Dallas polls partially open

Some Dallas County polling places remained open, while others closed early. A list can be found on the elections office website.

Though Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter that it was business as usual Wednesday, all county offices and courts are closed to the public Thursday. The county is asking those with a jury summons or jury trial not to report.

⚠️Due to anticipated inclement weather, Dallas County offices & courts will be CLOSED for in-person operations on Thursday (2/24).

⚠️If you have a jury summons for 2/24 or are currently part of a jury trial, you do not need to report. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 23, 2022

Polling location closures

Tarrant County announced early voting ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county also said to call or email before attempting to drive to county offices as some employees are working remotely.

Denton and Collin counties closed at 2 p.m. and will be closed Thursday.

Kaufman, Rockwall and Fannin counties also closed early voting.

At around 4 p.m., Johnson County’s office said there were no changes to early-voting hours, but a new schedule would be posted on the county’s website.

Why can polling locations close?

The Texas Secretary of State’s office says it issued guidance to county election officials ahead of expected inclement weather.

In an email to the officials, the office said it is not authorized to order closures. The office said the election code doesn’t provide specific procedures for emergency weather conditions, but officials should make every effort to tell voters about changes in the election schedule.

If only some voting locations are closed, the office states that this should be clear in announcements.

Generally, those in charge of public buildings decide to close when the “potential physical danger to the public outweighs the uses for which the building would remain open,” the email said. If a building is closed for other purposes, then it’s also closed for early voting.

Can early voting days be extended?

The secretary of state advised officials that inclement weather can’t be a reason for extending the statutory deadlines in the election code, including the last day of early voting.

However, the office said the hours of voting at main early-voting locations can be extended on other days. If the hours are changed, officials will need to update the location’s notices to show the new hours.