VYPE 2022 Baseball Preview: Public School Sleepers

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season acquired began this week with non-district video games starting throughout the town. VYPE has previewed 22 public college groups within the metropolis.

Let’s take just a few flyers, right here. Santa Fe had a magical run just a few years again and Kingwood has had flashes of greatness over the previous few many years. Alvin has a brand new skipper, who may change the complexion of this system. Listed here are the Sleepers going into 2022.

SANTA FE INDIANS

Coach Ronnie Wulf is one other pillar of the Larger Houston baseball teaching fraternity. Wulf has been at it for over 30 years and has over 530 wins to his credit score. Santa Fe fell to State Champ Barbers Hill within the Regional Quarters however brings again some severe fire-power. The Indians’ energy is up the center. Jacob Cyr (St. Thomas) is the ace, going 8-1 with a sub 2.00 ERA in 2021. He was a first-teamer and his battery-mate Rhett Ostermayer was a second-teamer. Ashton Lozano will play shortstop and in centerfield is Kyeler Thompson, the Newcomer of the 12 months. On the corners will likely be Brandon Vassallo (Texas Lutheran) at third and Brice Smith at first base. Vassallo was additionally 6-1 on the mound. Santa Fe will likely be chasing Friendswood for the district title.

KINGWOOD MUSTANGS

“Shield the Ok” is coach Kelly Mead’s motto this season as he has been across the eastside of Houston for almost twenty years at Huffman and Kingwood. He is aware of expertise and learn how to get essentially the most of out of his gamers. Final season, Kingwood made its sixth-straight playoff look going 24-10 total and 9-Three in district play. The ‘Stangs will make it seven-straight on the arm of Ryan McClish (Bossier Parish JC), who was 9-1 final season and a first-teamer. Josh Hebert (Texas State) and Josh Pelfrey may also assistance on the mound, whereas Ashton Rodriguez, Paxton Singleton and Braelon Richardson (South Alabama) will produce the runs on offense. Additionally, look ahead to Jack Bruckbauer as a utility star for the ‘Stangs. “To have success, we have to purchase in, develop as a group and simply be constant,” Mead stated. They are going to be chasing Atascocita for the district title.

SUMMER CREEK BULLDOGS

Don’t sleep on Summer time Creek. Coach DJ Wilson’s squad has been to the postseason six years in a row and brings again seven senior starters. The center-infield is big-time with all-state second-baseman Ahmar Donatto (PVAMU-signee) and first-team shortstop Jayden Duplantier (Texas-signee). Summer time Creek returns first-team pitcher Adam Troy, who would be the ace. He has signed with Pepperdine. The outfield is athletic with first-teamers Erick Arcay and Bryan DeShazier-Miles, and Diego Arcay. Ayden Bell is strong behind the plate and Aaron Hernandez is a hard- hitting nook infielder. Nico Younger and Drew Mausy may also be large contributors in 2022. Atascocita and Kingwood would be the targets to shoot for in District 21-6A play earlier than the playoffs start.

SHADOW CREEK SHARKS

The Shadow Creek Sharks are beneath new course this season as Jose Guerra takes over this system. The Sharks had an incredible 12 months in 2021, ending second in District 23-6A and advancing to the Regional Quarters. What is going to they do for an encore? Properly, they will want some pitching for starters to get previous Strake Jesuit, Pearland and Alvin. They’ve some constructing blocks, nonetheless, with outfielders Tre Broussard and DeJuan Lewis returning. Broussard was an honorable point out, all-state decide, whereas Lewis signed to play soccer and baseball at Prairie View A&M. Juan Guzman will man the recent nook. Hopefully, coach Guerra can maintain the momentum of final 12 months and construct upon the Sharks’ success.

ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS

Properly, effectively, effectively, look who landed at Alvin Excessive. None apart from Anthony Scalise, who led Pearland to 2 State Match appearances, left to be a volunteer coach at Rice College and led Shadow Creek to a historic season a 12 months in the past. The Yellowjackets have expertise and gained District 23-6A final 12 months earlier than bowing out to North Shore within the Space Spherical. Scalise has 239 wins as a highschool coach and is aware of the cabinet shouldn’t be naked. Again within the dugout is Newcomer of the 12 months Cooper Williams who pitches and performs the sector. He’s only a sophomore. Catcher Tanner Marek (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) is a returning first-team catcher and his brother, Jack, will decide and play a nook place. All-district outfielder Connor Keithley is an incredible hitter and athlete within the subject and on the bases. Grant Davis will flash the glove at shortstop. Be careful for these Jackets – they’re able to sting.

STRATFORD SPARTANS

There’s a Renaissance occurring at Stratford Excessive School. The Spartans had an incredible soccer season and their basketball squad is making some noise. Let’s speak somewhat baseball as Keith Humphreys seems for a break-through season. Stratford reached the postseason and gained a playoff collection final season and welcomes again some embellished starters. Some may say that the energy of your group must be behind the plate. Bingo, Cameron Donley anchors the protection and has signed with Texas A&M. Brecken Menuet is a rangy shortstop and Luis Camargo and Luke Rives are defensive-oriented within the outfield. Rives additionally performs soccer and had a record- breaking season at receiver for the Spartans. Paxton Terveen ought to be the ace of the workers and might play a nook spot.