VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 3 Katy Tigers

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 3 Katy Tigers.

Kalum Haack is one of the winningest coaches in Houston High School softball history and in the State of Texas.

The Tigers’ head man returns another solid group in 2022. The Tigers reached the Regional Semifinals a year ago for the first time since 2019 – when they won their last State Championship. The group will be led by reigning District 19-6A MVP Kailey Wyckoff, who is committed to Stephen F. Austin to continue her softball career.

Wyckoff hit for .439 last season. Fellow senior Erynne Castillo (Blinn College), who hit .438 last year, also returns after a first-team, all-district performance.

The future beyond that duo is bright for Katy with sophomores Ashtyn Reichardt (.453) and Cameryn Harrison back in the mix. Harrison, who pitches for the Tigers, was named the District 19-6A Newcomer of the Year after a stellar freshman campaign in 2021, when she hit .373 and struck out 208 with a 1.29 ERA. Reichardt held down the outfield and was named first-team, all-district.

This team knows how to win and will do that once again in 2022. Also, watch for Emily Parks (Galveston College) and Lauryn Soken to make some noise.