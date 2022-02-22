Front Page Sports

VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 6 Crosby Cougars

February 21, 2022
Al Lindsey
Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 6 Crosby Cougars.

Crosby was on the verge of playing in the Region III-5A Championship a year ago but fell 2-1 to Lake Creek in a single-game playoff. Crosby finished 25-5 overall.

The Cougars do say goodbye to Maggie Herdejurgen (Oklahoma State) and will have to replace her run production. But Troy Fox (213-97-2) has talent up and down this roster. It starts in the circle with Ole Miss-commit Grace Sparks.

The senior was the 21-5A Pitcher of the Year in 2021 with 184 strikeouts and a 1.30 ERA. The district’s Utility Player of the Year Ally Mooneyham is back after hitting .453 with 12 stolen bases a year ago. First-team, all-district pick Madison Garcia (.383, 34 runs), a McLennan-commit; and Sam Houston-commit Jordee Wilkins (.473, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs) are also back.

Temple College-commit Hannah Wiggins (.412, 32 runs, 16 stolen bases, 12 RBIs) and McMurry-commits Trista Brown (.349) and Morgan Faubion also return. Other names to remember including Samantha Land, Kaelin Hicks, Katlyn Clark and Morgan Lloyd.



