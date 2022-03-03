VYPE Baseball Preview: No. 15 Atascocita Eagles

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.
The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city. Check out the season preview for the Atascocita Eagles.
CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER YOUR 2022 VYPE Houston Baseball Softball Magazine
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS
What gives? Atascocita won District 21-6A but was bounced out in the second round of the postseason.
Well, the Eagles ran into red-hot Strake Jesuit, who reached the State Semis. Coach Eric Matthews has some star power back in the lineup in 2022 with a deeper playoff run in his sights.
It all starts with District MVP Kendall George, who earned the award as a sophomore. The Arkansas-commit is a five-tool talent with great leadership qualities. Joining him in the outfield is Chase Sowell, a Colorado-signee for football.
He has a big arm, can catch anything in his vicinity and can hit for power and average. Bennie Qualls is a sure- handed middle-infielder and the ace looks to be righty Parker Matthews, who will play his college ball at Abilene Christian. The district title will be a cinch but getting deeper in the Regional Tourney in the goal.
Ad