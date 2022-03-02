VYPE Baseball Preview: No. 16 Montgomery Bears

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the Montgomery Bears!

It is year one of the Michael Starkey-era at Montgomery after the Bears reached the Regional Quarterfinals in 2021.

The success of Montgomery will come off the bat of Trey Acreman, who is a tough out with an .880 on-base percentage. He’s signed with Sam Houston. Every team needs an ace and the Bears’ is Connor Benge. The LSU- Eunice signee can locate pitches and get people out with a lopsided strike out to walk ratio.

Bryce Navarre is a solid junior who received valuable varsity experience on the mound and has only gotten better. Chase Davis (McLennan CC) and Byron Armitage (Vernon College) will also be important contributors in Starkey’s first year. “We need to throw strikes, make the routine plays and have great situational hitting,” Starkey said.

