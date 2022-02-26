Front Page Sports

VYPE Houston 2022 Public School Baseball Preseason Rankings

February 26, 2022
Al Lindsey
VYPE Houston 2022 Public School Baseball Preseason Rankings

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. See who the best baseball teams are to keep an eye on this season! We rank them from No. 1 to No. 20!

Check out VYPE’s Preseason Top 20 for Public School Baseball. Who is No. 1?

VYPE Houston Baseball Top 20 Public

  • Friendswood Mustangs

  • Tompkins Falcons

  • Strake Jesuit Crusaders

  • Jersey Village Falcons

  • Grand Oaks Grizzlies

  • Katy Tigers

  • Tomball Cougars

  • Cinco Ranch Cougars

  • Lake Creek Lions

  • Bridgeland Bears

  • Porter Spartans

  • Pearland Oilers

  • The Woodlands Highlanders

  • Cy-Fair Bobcats

  • Atascocita Eagles

  • Montgomery Bears

  • Santa Fe Indians

  • Kingwood Mustangs

  • Summer Creek Bulldogs

  • Shadow Creek Sharks

Others to Watch: Alvin, Stratford, Fort Bend Travis, North Shore, Memorial

