VYPE Houston 2022 Public School Baseball Preseason Rankings

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.
The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. See who the best baseball teams are to keep an eye on this season! We rank them from No. 1 to No. 20!
Check out VYPE’s Preseason Top 20 for Public School Baseball. Who is No. 1?
VYPE Houston Baseball Top 20 Public
Friendswood Mustangs
Tompkins Falcons
Strake Jesuit Crusaders
Jersey Village Falcons
Grand Oaks Grizzlies
Katy Tigers
Tomball Cougars
Cinco Ranch Cougars
Lake Creek Lions
Bridgeland Bears
Porter Spartans
Pearland Oilers
The Woodlands Highlanders
Cy-Fair Bobcats
Atascocita Eagles
Montgomery Bears
Santa Fe Indians
Kingwood Mustangs
Summer Creek Bulldogs
Shadow Creek Sharks
Others to Watch: Alvin, Stratford, Fort Bend Travis, North Shore, Memorial
