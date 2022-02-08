VYPE’s Top 20 Hoop Teams as playoffs loom

By Ray Meach

The playoffs are looming as teams are playing for playoff seeding.

Soon, it will be win or go home. Before we get to that point, however, let’s take a look at who is #Trending in Houston high school basketball.

…

VYPE’s Top 20

No. 1 Beaumont United – Only three losses all year

No. 2 Westfield – Playoff-ready right now

No. 3 Shadow Creek – Amboree breaking Internet!

No. 4 Elkins – 10-game win streak

No. 5 Atascocita – Same winning culture

No. 6 Dickinson – Gators are trending at the right time

No. 7 Booker T. Washington – Undefeated in the New Year

No. 8 Clear Brook – A team no one wants to see in the first round

No. 9 FB Marshall – Averaging over 90 points per game in district play

No. 10 Cy Falls – Can play inside and out. Dangerous!

No. 11 Cy Ranch – Battle-tested through district

No. 12 Seven Lakes – Seniors want to win!

No. 13 Pearland Dawson – Grinding for a good playoff run

No. 14 Katy Paetow – 14-1 in their last 15 games

No. 15 Goose Creek Memorial – Looking for payback against Texas City Tuesday night

No. 16 Kingwood Park – Quiet season, but 20+ wins

No. 17 College Park – A statement Year

No. 18 Hightower – Players buying into Coach Woods’ methods

No. 19 Stratford – Does a good job of containing opponents

No. 20 Crosby – Could make a nice playoff run if the squad is healthy