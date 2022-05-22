VyStar opens some branches on Sunday as online banking issues persist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As online and mobile banking continues to be offline, VyStar Credit Union is opening some of its branches on Sunday to help customers.
VyStar members have struggled to get information on their accounts for more than a week after a planned outage was unexpectedly extended.
RELATED: Complaints, concerns still rolling in as VyStar online banking woes continue
A VyStar executive told News4JAX on Friday that there is no timeframe for when the issue will be fixed, but they’re working around the clock to resolve the issues.
Typically the VyStar branches are closed on Sunday, but the credit union is opening 19 of its branches, it said in an email to customers on Saturday.
Ad
The credit union says everyone’s money and transactions are secure, but customers are complaining of inconvenience and sometimes inconsistent information.
Many have shared their concerns with News4JAX, and one suggested customers start lodging complaints with the Office of Financial Regulation and the National Credit Union Administration.
The following branches will be open on May 22, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.:
103rd
7795 103rd St. Jacksonville FL 32210
Beach & 295E
Beach & 295E Branch 11674 Beach Blvd Jacksonville FL 32246
Branan Field
1768 Blanding Blvd. Middleburg FL 32068
Gainesville 34th
3616 SW 34th St. Gainesville FL 32608
Green Cove Springs
601 North Orange Ave. Green Cove Springs FL 32043
Jacksonville Beach
100 3rd Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Julington Creek
101 Bartram Oaks Walk Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Kernan
1802 Kernan Blvd. S, Jacksonville FL 32246
Ad
Middleburg
Middleburg Branch 2762 Blanding Blvd Middleburg FL 32068
Normandy
7765 Normandy Blvd. Jacksonville FL 32221
Oakleaf
Oakleaf Branch 8425 Merchants Way Jacksonville FL 32222
Oceanway
13075 North Main Street Jacksonville FL 32218
Palatka
Palatka Branch 510 N State Road 19 Palatka FL 32177
Palm Coast
Palm Coast Branch 305 Palm Coast Parkway SW Palm Coast FL 32137
Regency Commons
686 Commerce Center Dr. Jacksonville FL 32225
Roosevelt
4420 Wabash Ave. Jacksonville FL 32210
Southside
8263 Philips Highway Jacksonville FL
Starke
1450 South Walnut St. Starke FL 32091
St. Augustine
165 State Road 312 West St Augustine, FL 32086
VyStar is also extending call center hours from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday, May 22.
The bank said it is also refunding fees that may have happened as a result of the mobile banking issues, including for Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF), Overdraft and Courtesy Pay, Credit Card, Wire, Consumer and Commercial Loan late fees, starting on May 14 through May 21.
Ad
“We will continue to monitor and may extend the fee waiver period, if needed,” CEO Brian Wolfburg and VyStar’s Senior Leadership Team said in the email. “Please know your accounts, balances and transactions have remained safe and secure throughout the conversion, and they should now accurately reflect what is on our core systems. In addition, direct deposits and other transactions were successfully processed in members’ accounts. We are working diligently to get online access up as soon as possible. We recognize this is not the experience you have come to expect from us. We are committed to making things right and ensuring future experiences are what we and our members have come to expect from VyStar.”
Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.