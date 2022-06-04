Wales vs. Ukraine live stream: UEFA World Cup playoffs prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

Wales and Ukraine meet on Sunday to resolve the ultimate FIFA World Cup berth from the UEFA zone with the winners set to affix the USMNT, England and Iran in Group B. Path A has seen the Welsh get rid of Austria and the Ukrainians eradicated Scotland earlier this week after their assembly was initially postponed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For each side, it will be solely a second World Cup look and a primary for both one for the reason that Blue and Yellow’s 2006 quarterfinal end.

Listed here are our storylines, how one can watch the match & extra:

Tips on how to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jun. 5 | Time: 12 p.m. ET (midday)

Sunday, Jun. 5 | Time: 12 p.m. ET (midday) Location: Cardiff Metropolis Stadium — Cardiff, Wales

Cardiff Metropolis Stadium — Cardiff, Wales TV: ESPN | Reside stream: fuboTV (get access now)

ESPN | fuboTV (get access now) Odds: WAL +163; Draw +188; UKR +188 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Wales: Rob Web page’s males beat Austria 2-1 because of a Gareth Bale brace again in March they usually warmed up for this one with a slender 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Poland after a much-changed lineup fell away within the remaining 20 minutes. The likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen had been saved contemporary towards the Poles with this sport in thoughts.

Ukraine: An emotional evening in Glasgow ended with Oleksandr Petrakov’s males beating Scotland 3-1 because of objectives from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk. The Ukrainians had been motivated, effectively organized and stunned the Tartan Military with their spectacular health ranges. It is not going to be straightforward for the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinalists, however they possess the standard to beat the Welsh and stamp their ticket for Qatar.

Prediction

This will probably be tight, I really feel, however Ukraine is in significantly better form than anyone anticipated them to be. Based mostly on their efficiency in Scotland, they’re arguably the favorites forward of hosts Wales. A detailed win for the Ukrainians sounds about proper, however don’t rule out a Bale masterclass to take his group to the World Cup. Decide: Wales 1, Ukraine 2