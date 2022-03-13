Walkaround 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD Sedan w/Premium Plus Package POV Test Drive







Walkaround 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD Sedan w/Premium Plus Bundle POV Check Drive. My tackle the 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD Sedan. Walkaround 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD Sedan w/Premium Plus Bundle. Finest take a look at 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD the outside, inside, aspect, entrance, rear, wheels, engine below the hood and take a trip behind the wheel.

2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD Sedan w/Premium Plus Bundle

2.5 L Turbo four Cylinder Engine

250 HP @ 310 lb-ft Torque (227 MPG w/Common Gas)

6 Pace Automated Transmission w/Sport Mode

Exterior Colour: Machine Grey Metallic

Inside Colour: White

23 MPG Metropolis, 32 MPG Freeway, 27 MPG Mixed

MSRP: $34,710

Professionals

* Very Spirited Acceleration in Sport Mode

* Supportive and Snug Drivers Seat

* High quality Supplies Inside

* Straightforward To Use Infotainment System

* Sporty Experience and Dealing with

Cons

* Restricted Legroom for 2nd Row Passengers

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 movies of probably the most sought-after new automobiles, vehicles, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of particular fashions of their entirety at full display.

Our movies enable the autos to talk for themselves with none distractions from human voice-overs. Simply pure sounds and nice footage only for you. Distinctive to AutoNetwork.com.

The submit Walkaround 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD Sedan w/Premium Plus Bundle POV Check Drive first appeared on BlackPressUSA.









