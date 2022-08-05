Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

By JOHN W. SIMMS

Special to the Chronicle

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned.

She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program.

She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays.

She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst Television sister-station WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

The newly-named news co-anchor began her reporting career in South Bend, Ind., at ABC 57 and is a former Emma Bowen Foundation fellow.

“Kylie has deep regional ties and a passion for serving her community with reporting that informs and impacts viewers,” said Shawnda Adams, news director at KOCO-TV.

“She’s a wonderful addition to our team, who viewers will love to get to know.”

“I’m thrilled to call Oklahoma City home and I look forward to telling the stories of this community, while experiencing everything this area has to offer,” the weekend co-anchor commented.

Miss Walker grew up in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University with a journalism degree.