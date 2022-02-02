‘Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31 in Suspected Suicide

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652
— The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022
According to TMZ, a member of Moseley’s family said police officers found his body last Wednesday in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia.
Moseley’s manager Tabatha Minchew gave a written statement to USA Today.
“Everyone is gutted and still processing this news. Moses was an amazing person who would (do) anything for you. He will be missed by many, his family, friends, and fans. Moses was the sweetest kindest heart you would ever meet.”
Moseley worked on The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015 and was one of the zombies who followed the character Michonne, who Danai Gurira played. He also appeared on Watchmen and acted in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in 2013.