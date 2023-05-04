Walmart employee Tironie Sterling fatally shoots customer who tried to stop fight, officials say

On Tuesday May 2, 2023, a deadly shooting occurred at a Walmart store in suburban Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. According to officials from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty Walmart employee, Tironie Sterling, has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a customer who tried to stop a fight between Sterling and the female employee he was meeting with.

The fight escalated with Sterling dropping his handgun onto the floor. A male customer tried to intervene by aiding the female employee, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, ultimately killing him. The victim’s identity has not been made public yet.

The shooting caused panic inside the store, with workers and customers fleeing for their safety. Sterling managed to flee the store but was arrested by law enforcement officials a few hours later.

Walmart spokesperson, Charles Crowson, expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and announced that Sterling has been suspended from his job with termination proceedings underway.

The incident has been described as “senseless violence” and considered intolerable. Sterling is being held without bond and awaits an initial court appearance. It is unclear if he has an attorney.



