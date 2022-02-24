Walmart’s “Prime Day”-like sale: All the best Walmart deals to shop right now

Find February deals at Walmart on an air fryer, electric toothbrush, blender and more. Getty Images



Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 24, Walmart+ members will be able to shop a special Exclusive Access Event sale event just for Walmart+ members. The event, something akin to Walmart’s own version of Amazon Prime Day, includes deals on TVs, deals on Instant Pots, deals on spring cleaning essentials and more. Walmart is even going to have a PlayStation 5 restock — for paid Walmart+ members only.

Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Members get access to this and other exclusive sale events, plus other benefits. You can learn more in our Walmart+ guide, or subscribe to Walmart+ by tapping the button below.

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

Don’t want to pay to be a Walmart+ member? No problem — there are plenty of deals for everyone at Walmart in February 2022. Walmart is rolling back prices on Apple products (including Apple watch), smart TVs, smart electric toothbrushes, big name vacuums (including robot vacuums), kitchen essentials and more.

This week at Walmart, you can save 10% off select tech, up to 15% off toys, 30% off home and more.

Click the link below to find everything that’s on sale at Walmart now.

Or, read on and let us do the work for you. Below, this month’s top deals at Walmart from Serta, Bissell and more brands to shop right now. (Want even more great deals? Check out the best February 2022 deals at Amazon.)

Sony PlayStation 5: $500 (WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE)

Sony via Walmart



Walmart’s next PS5 drop is slated to happen at Walmart’s exclusive sale event — February 24 at 12 p.m. EST — and it’s limited to Walmart+ members. The last drop sold out quickly, so you’ll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. (You’ll want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of time.)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the “check stock now” buttons below to try to catch a surprise restock.

Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

58″ Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478 (WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE)

Samsung via Walmart



This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams. It will go on sale for Walmart+ members at 12 p.m. EST.

Samsung 58″ class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer: $94 (WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE)

Instant Pot via Walmart



This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, air fry, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe. It will go on sale for Walmart+ members at 12 p.m. EST.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pot here.)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer, $94 (regularly $149)

Serta Sheep Dreams 12″ cooling gel memory foam queen mattress

Serta via Walmart



The top layer of this cooling, supportive Serta mattress is made with memory foam. The bedroom essential comes with an anti-microbial cover meant to protect the mattress from odor-causing bacterias. The mattress is available in all sizes, from twin to California king.

Serta Sheep Dreams 12″ cooling gel memory foam queen mattress, $584 (regularly $649)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum

Bissell via Walmart



If you’re sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Better Homes and Gardens modern farmhouse 4-drawer chest

Better Homes and Gardens via Walmart



Organize and upgrade your space for less. This modern farmhouse style chest of drawers is on sale. This about 41-inch chest includes four large drawers that feature antique brass-finished hardware. The furniture piece is on sale in the shade “rustic gray” but is also available full price in “rustic white.”

Better Homes and Gardens modern farmhouse 4-drawer chest “rustic gray”, $145 (regularly $239)

Better Homes and Gardens modern farmhouse 4-drawer chest “rustic white”, $239

Vizio 50″ class v-series 4K UHD LED smart TV

Vizio via Walmart



This smart TV will let you stream in 4K UHD. The Vizio device features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning. Its SmartCast feature lets you enjoy fast navigation and access to a selection of built-in apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and HBO Max.

Vizio 50″ class v-series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $298 (regularly $358)

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set

Mainstays via Walmart



This gorgeous brown wood and metal dining set is on sale right now. The set comes with five pieces, including four chairs metal chairs with upholstered seats and a sturdy steel table with a wood top. The table is also available (and on sale) in the color beige.

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set “brown,” $159 (regularly $179)

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set “beige,” $159 (regularly $179)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS

Walmart



Get $50 off on an Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, available in a variety of colors, at Walmart right now. Series 7 is the newest version of the Apple Watch and has the biggest, most advanced Always‑On Retina display and a crack-resistant front. It lets you answer calls and messages on your wrist, tracks activity, measures your blood oxygen levels, can take an ECG and much more. Note that this version doesn’t have cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $349 (reduced from $399)

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus extra-large 12-quart air fryer

Walmart



If you haven’t already, try out an air fryer with the PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus. This air fryer has nine customizable cooking functions and comes in a family size.

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus extra-large 12-quart air fryer, $99 (reduced from $149)

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit

Walmart



This smart Bluetooth toothbrush tracks the frequency, duration and coverage of your brushing style to help you target spots that aren’t getting enough attention.

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit, $20 (reduced from $36)

[OUT OF STOCK] Ninja Nutri-Blender

Walmart



Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender under $50. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $40 (reduced from $60)

Better Homes & Gardens boho chic cotton shower curtain

Walmart



Upgrade your shower curtain with this beige and black boho-chic option. This cotton shower curtain with tassels is water repellent.

Better Homes & Gardens boho chic cotton shower curtain, $16 (reduced from $22)

55″ TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

Walmart



TCL Roku smart TVs are praised by reviewers for having a great picture, for being easy to use, and for coming at a relatively inexpensive price. This 55-inch model is marked down to $319 at Walmart right now.

55″ TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $319 (regularly $600)

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen



KidKraft via Walmart



This 30-piece play food set has everything your cooking-obsessed kiddo could want. The KidKraft play kitchen includes interactive features such as clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic-looking burners, a working chalkboard and more.

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen, $156 (regularly $200)

