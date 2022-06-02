Walton, Gators Back Where They’re Expected to Be

Take Florida softball in 2022, for instance.
The Gators received off to a scorching begin, profitable their first 16 video games and 23 of the primary 24. The Southeastern Convention season proved to be one thing of a battle for the defending league champions, what with some chilly spells of offense. UF gained three of its first 4 SEC collection, however there was a dreadful efficiency (in victory, no much less) at Texas A&M that had Coach Tim Walton fuming afterward. Florida swept a highway collection at Ole Miss that climate squeezed to 3 video games in 36 hours, however misplaced star second baseman Hannah Adams to a hand harm alongside the way in which. The subsequent weekend, the Gators have been swept at dwelling by eventual convention champ Arkansas and after a 9-1 loss at LSU 5 days later, sat at 11-11 in SEC play and in fifth place.
Then got here a clutch, extra-inning homer by Cheyenne Lindsey (0-for-Four with 4 strikeouts when she stepped to the plate within the ninth) to offer the Gators the highway collection at Baton Rouge, La. Two weeks later, when the SEC Event got here to Gainesville, Adams was again at second base and injecting her workforce with optimistic mojo (and base hits). Florida hosted the primary weekend of the NCAA Event and put collectively its finest three-day offensive stretch of the season to earn a visit to third-seeded Virginia Tech in Tremendous Regional play. There, the Gators have been punched 6-Zero in Recreation 1, then — with their backs in opposition to the wall for the subsequent two days — obliterated the host Hokies with wins of 7-Three and 12-Zero and superior to their 11th Girls’s School World Sequence. Now, regardless of ending tied for fourth within the convention standings and dropping 11 occasions in league play, Florida is the one SEC workforce nonetheless taking part in.
With constant success comes expectations. That is a part of the deal.
Would not make it any simpler to get right here.
[Learn senior author Chris Harry‘s ‘2002 WCWS Primer right here]
On Wednesday, Walton sat on the WCWS information convention podium on the USA Softball Corridor of Fame Complicated, together with Adams, third baseman Charla Echols and shortstop Skylar Wallace and talked about his workforce. It was solely a month or so in the past that social media was being relatively unkind to this workforce, simply one more reason why this newest journey to OKC — by the use of the Tremendous Area highway win, no much less — all of the extra satisfying.
“This can be a down yr for the Gators, and right here we’re in Oklahoma Metropolis. This can be a down yr for Charla Echols, and he or she’s hitting .300 with 50-some RBIs,” stated Walton, whose 14th-seeded Gators (48-17) open WCWS play Thursday night time in opposition to unseeded Oregon State (39-20) at OGE Vitality Area. “How is that this down? The expectations that we’ve got and that our followers have across the nation for the Gators is admittedly excessive.”
Since Walton, in his third season, guided UF to its first WCWS Sequence in 2008 — after which did it once more in ’09, ’10, ’11 and ’13, then gained back-to-back NCAA titles in 2014 and ’15 — packing for the Sooner State on Memorial Day mainly has change into a ceremony of passage for this system.
Sure, these are the expectations that Walton, who gained his 1,000th profession recreation in April, has cultivated, and the expectations Adams signed up for out of highschool, and that Echols and Wallace sought once they transferred to Florida from Michigan State and Alabama, respectively.
“That is why you come to Florida; to play for championships and to win SEC championships and go to the World Sequence,” stated Adams, selecting to just accept these expectations relatively than be prisoner to them. “At occasions, I believe the expectations can get to you, however I believe this workforce has actually embraced simply taking it one recreation at a time and never letting the final recreation have an effect on our subsequent recreation or our final at-bat have an effect on the subsequent at-bat. Simply attempting to embrace each single second and never take something as a right.”
Added Echols: “It is all concerning the workforce. The expectations, they’re what they’re. However so long as you could have folks beside you that you already know they’ve your again by all of it, you will get over your self fairly rapidly.”
It might have taken the ’22 Gators a tad longer to get to that time. Walton even admitted as a lot Thursday. They wanted time to appreciate that evaluating this season to seasons previous wasn’t going to make the workforce hit or pitch higher.
As an alternative, they needed to look inward and, in doing so, needed to have some powerful conversations amongst themselves that will have harm some emotions, but additionally impressed some toughness and angle change.
“I believe one of many issues this workforce actually embodies [is] simply the ‘workforce’ phrase,” Walton stated. “The chemistry on the sector, the chemistry in our work ethic and simply the fixed potential to speak with one another the fitting method, push one another and lead not solely by instance, but additionally lead with some encouraging and generally discouraging phrases. You need to be trustworthy and accountable.”
It is all a part of the method over a protracted season. A part of the journey.
Within the Gators case, one other journey that may finish, come what might, in OKC. And that is by no means a nasty factor.