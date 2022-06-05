Walton’s slam, Junis’ solid outing lead Giants past Marlins

MIAMI — Donovan Walton hit a grand slam, Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Sunday.

Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who lower up the four-game sequence with Miami and accomplished 5-5 on their three-city avenue journey.

Junis (3-1) restricted the Marlins to 2 hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. The proper-hander has completed six innings in three of his ultimate Four begins.

The Giants stranded Four runners by the use of the first three innings sooner than Walton’s slam put them ahead 4-Zero inside the fourth. Walton drove the first pitch from Miami starter Braxton Garrett over the wall in correct topic for his first homer this season.

The Marlins scale back it to 4-1 on Garrett Cooper’s homer inside the sixth sooner than Austin Slater’s RBI single inside the eighth gave San Francisco one different four-run profit.

Dominic Leone relieved Junis and pitched an excellent seventh. Tyler Rogers labored spherical two singles in a scoreless eighth sooner than Camilo Doval closed inside the ninth.

Garrett (0-1) was lifted after Walton’s shot. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville sooner than the game, Garrett allowed Four runs and Four hits in Three 1/Three innings. He walked one, struck out 5 and hit two batters with pitches.

NOT THIS TIME

Walton had one different different with the bases loaded inside the fifth. Evan Longoria walked, Luis González singled and Thairo Estrada walked. However reliever Tommy Nance acquired Jason Vosler to ground proper right into a stress at residence sooner than putting out Casali and retiring Walton on a grounder to second.

FAMILIAR ROLE

Doval, who usually pitches the ninth, made appearances inside the sixth inning Thursday and Saturday. Giants supervisor Gabe Kapler acknowledged there shall be totally different high-leverage situations sooner than the ninth that may require going to Doval.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (once more tightness) threw from 75 toes Saturday and can make his subsequent scheduled start. Cobb was scratched Friday in the direction of Miami. … 1B Brandon Belt (correct knee irritation) continues to growth within the correct path nevertheless is simply not pretty ready to hitch the membership however.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.44 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game residence sequence in the direction of Colorado on Tuesday.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season Tuesday inside the opener of a home sequence in the direction of Washington.