Wander Franco lands on IL as Tampa Bay Rays lead American League in days lost to injury

The Tampa Bay Rays positioned shortstop Wander Franco on the injured record on Tuesday due to a strained quadriceps muscle. Franco had missed a trivial period of time earlier in Might due to the identical quad, and he re-aggravated the damage on Monday as a part of a three-hit recreation versus the Texas Rangers.

In corresponding strikes, the Rays chosen the contract of right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong and likewise designated lefty Ben Bowden for task. Armstrong is in his second stint with the Rays, having appeared in 11 video games with Tampa Bay final season. He rejoined the group this month on a minor-league deal after being launched by the Miami Marlins.

Franco, 21 years outdated, heads to the shelf having batted .270/.305/.421 (119 OPS+) with 4 residence runs and 13 further extra-base hits in his first 45 video games. His contributions to this point had been value an estimated 1.7 Wins Above Substitute, in line with Baseball Reference’s calculations.

With Franco sidelined, the Rays will ostensibly hand the shortstop place over to Taylor Partitions. Supervisor Kevin Money has been utilizing Partitions at a number of completely different infield positions as a part of a timeshare association with fellow younger infielders Isaac Paredes and Vidal Brujan. Partitions is the one member of the Rays roster aside from Franco to see time at quick this season.

The Rays, who entered Tuesday in second place within the American League East with a 28-20 document on the season, are actually coping with plenty of accidents to key contributors. Along with Franco, Tampa Bay is with out second baseman Brandon Lowe; starters Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, Luis Patiño; and bullpen fixtures like Pete Fairbanks, Nick Anderson, and nearer Andrew Kittredge. The Rays have misplaced the second most days to damage of any crew this season, according to Spotrac; solely the Cincinnati Reds have misplaced extra.