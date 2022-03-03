Want to meet a T-rex? A Grapevine dinosaur exhibit has you covered

Dinosaurs are coming to Grapevine.

An exhibit called “Prehistoric Park: The Return of the Dinosaur” opens this weekend at Meadowmere Park.

Patrons can learn about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming through the newly-expanded exhibit of animatronic dinosaurs, according to the exhibit’s website.

The exhibit also has a “Dinos After Dark” component, which features enhanced sound and laser tag, the website says. Weekend “dinosaur encounters” with the juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex and Dilophosaurus are also available at select times.

Admission is $29 per vehicle, with up to six people. Tickets are one-time use only, unless you buy a Paleo Pass.

The exhibit opens Saturday, March 5 and runs through Sunday, April 3.