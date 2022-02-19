Warm and Windy Sunday Updated: 5:42 PM CST Feb 19, 2022



I’m ko cio. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, Thanks for tuning on to ko cio dot com or the mobile app. For look at your forecast as we head tonight temperatures will be on the cold side. But we’re not looking at bitterly cold temperatures. Actually relatively mild and typical for this time of year. Upper thirties a few forties out there, it will be a little bit breezy for tonight but clear skies as we go throughout the day. On your sunday temperatures warm very quickly in the morning. Just the first few hours going to be on the colder side in the forties. By lunchtime we already near 60 and sixties all throughout the afternoon. A lot of sunshine for tomorrow. But the winds going to be kicking up a little bit more out of the south at about 20 MPH. But expect a few wind gusts even up to about 30 MPH. So a windy day for our sunday. Here’s a look at those temperatures upper sixties out there for O K. C. And east. But then even some seventies across the board northern Oklahoma, western Oklahoma. Typically we sit in the mid fifties now be sure to stay tuned to Ko CIO tomorrow morning on your sunday we’ll have an update on the severe storm risk and when we could be seeing some freezing rain too, mm hmm