Warm and Windy Sunday

Heat and Windy Sunday Up to date: 8:36 PM CST Mar 12, 2022



Cover Transcript

Present Transcript

I am kO cIO. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, thanks for tuning on to KFC. Oh dot com or the cell app or take a look at your forecast. Now all of that snow has just about melted throughout Oklahoma. These highs had been within the fifties for in the present day. Tomorrow goes to be even hotter, however much more windy to lows in a single day tonight are going to be on the chilly facet, however not as chilly as the previous couple of nights both. We’re beginning this warming development right here even in a single day. Now lows are going to be within the thirties exterior. Just a few people, Southern Oklahoma could be within the twenties however general not bitterly chilly on the market and we’re solely chilly for the primary few hours of your sunday morning, similar to in the present day. By the point we get about 10 o’clock, you actually do not want that heavy jacket and by midday we’re within the fifties Tomorrow, hotter than in the present day. We can be within the 60s exterior. Take be aware although it’ll be windy, even windier than what it was in your saturday afternoon. Southerly winds doubtless as much as about 25 MPH gusting even stronger than that highs are going to be fairly typical for this time of yr. We’re going to be within the sixties, I feel just a few people even pushing near about 70 levels. Now tomorrow there’s going to be a crimson flag warning for a very good portion of Oklahoma together with. Okay, see as properly now be sure you keep tuned to Ko CIO tomorrow morning in your sunday and we’ll have an replace on the storm possibilities in your monday night. Mhm.