Warm and Windy Wednesday

March 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Heat and Windy Wednesday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to count on lows within the mid 40s tonight however a fast heat up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will even enhance the fireplace hazard on Wednesday. A storm system will convey an opportunity of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to components of the state on Thursday.

