Warm and Windy Wednesday

Heat and Windy Wednesday
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to count on lows within the mid 40s tonight however a fast heat up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will even enhance the fireplace hazard on Wednesday. A storm system will convey an opportunity of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to components of the state on Thursday.
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to count on lows within the mid 40s tonight however a fast heat up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will even enhance the fireplace hazard on Wednesday. A storm system will convey an opportunity of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to components of the state on Thursday.