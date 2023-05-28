As the unofficial start of summer arrived, warm weather welcomed travelers for the busy Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, over 37 million Americans were predicted to hit the road and travel at least 50 miles from home during this time. With temperatures rising, many were making their way to the beaches. Shanelle Kaul provides further details. To stay informed, enable browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Click “Turn On” now.
Warm weather greets travelers for busy Memorial Day weekend
