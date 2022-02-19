Warm weekend coming! Updated: 5:40 PM CST Feb 18, 2022



Thanks for logging on to KO cIO dot com as well as your KO CIO five mobile app chilly tonight low to mid twenties and northern and western Oklahoma, a low of 30 here in Oklahoma City. A lot of sun tomorrow temperatures making a run close to 60 degrees winds are light, but still temperatures running a bit above average here. We’re going to continue this warmth not only for tomorrow, but even as we go into sunday highs in the upper sixties and then close to 80 on monday. Big drop in temperatures though headed into next week. The arctic air and the threat for ice. We’re now watching closely tonight on k o c 05 News.