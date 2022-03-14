Warner Bros. Pushing Back ‘The Flash’ & ‘Aquaman 2’ Premier Dates

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Simply when it appeared just like the DC cinematic universe was gaining a little bit of momentum with the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the extremely anticipated sequel to Aquaman and The Flash have been pushed again to 2023.

In line with Variety, Warner Bros. has determined to maneuver The Flash from its authentic November 4, 2022 launch date to June 23, 2023 and Aquaman and The Misplaced Kingdom to March 17, 2023 as an alternative of December 16, 2022. However that’s not all, additionally getting caught up within the shuffle is The Rock’s DCEU debut in Black Adam which has been pushed again three months to October 21st, 2022 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods which is able to truly be pushed up just a few months and hit theaters on December 12, 2022 versus June 2, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to deliver ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ to audiences as a Christmas present this yr,” mentioned Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of home distribution. “Households of all ages will actually take pleasure in it.”

With all of the pushbacks you knew no less than one movie needed to get pushed up a bit and with the shocking success of Shazam! in 2019, it will make sense that the sequel would see a Vacation 2022 launch.

Whereas we’re unhappy to see Aquaman and The Flash pushed again like this, we hope the film studios use the time so as to add extra surprises and visitor cameos to every movie. With phrase that each Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman will each be showing in The Flash, perhaps they’ll be capable to work in Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader by some means as properly and get some Spider-Man: No Manner House taste happening or one thing. Simply sayin.’

However Warner Bros. superhero films aren’t the one movies getting shuffled round.

“In non-superhero launch strikes, Timothee Chalamet’s flip as chocolatier Willy Wonka within the origin story “Wonka” is being pushed again a number of months from March 17, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2023. Lastly, the shark catastrophe film “Meg 2: The Trench,” starring Jason Statham, swims into theaters on Aug. 4, 2023.”

Yeah, we’re good with these different pushbacks. No photographs.



