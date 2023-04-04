Warner Bros. releases character posters for Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and more for ‘Barbie’

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures released character posters for the stars of its upcoming Barbie film that has Margot Robbie playing the titular blond bombshell.

The studio teases, “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

While the movie’s exact plot is still being closely guarded, some of the character descriptions shed a tiny bit of light on things — except of course Ryan Gosling, who is “just Ken,” Simu Liu, “another Ken,” Ncuti Gatwa “Ken again!” and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who “is Ken, too.”

However, Michael Cera‘s photo reads, “There’s only one Allan.”

A little more varying are the descriptions of the various female characters in the movie: Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan‘s Barbie “is a Diplomat”; Ritu Arya is depicted holding a microphone, with the legend, “This Barbie has a Pulitzer”; Issa Rae‘s Barbie “is President”; Kate McKinnon‘s punk rock looking picture notes her Barbie’s “always in the splits”; and Dua Lipa is depicted as Mermaid Barbie.

Will Ferrell, rumored to be a heartless CEO type, has a poster that says, “Please call me mother.”

America Ferrera‘s photo notes she is “a human,” and Helen Mirren‘s glamorous shot denotes she’s “the narrator.”

The Barbie film hits theaters July 21.