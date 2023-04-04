Warner Bros. releases teaser trailer, character posters for ‘Barbie’

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a new teaser and character posters for the stars of its upcoming Barbie film that has Margot Robbie playing the titular blond bombshell.

The studio teases, “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

To that end, the teaser shows more of the film’s setting: a beachside town in the shape of a heart that features pink roads that spell out “Barbie Land.” On the sand, all the Barbies and Kens greet each other.

Set to the Beach Boys tune “Fun, Fun, Fun,” we see a montage of the Barbies and Kens getting up to some wild hijinks as Ryan Gosling‘s Ken proposes to spend the night with Robbie’s Barbie.

“Why?” Barbie asks, to which Ken replies, “Because we’re boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Barbie then asks, “To do what?” Ken responds, “I’m actually not sure.”

The trailer ends with Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling’s Ken driving their pink convertible out of Barbie Land — indicated by them speeding past a sign which reads “Real World This Way” — before they lose control of the car.

As for the posters, Gosling is listed as “just Ken,” Simu Liu “another Ken,” Ncuti Gatwa “Ken again!” and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who “is Ken, too.”

However, Michael Cera‘s photo reads, “There’s only one Allan.”

A little more varying are the descriptions of the various female characters in the movie: Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan‘s Barbie “is a Diplomat”; Ritu Arya‘s bears the legend, “This Barbie has a Pulitzer”; Issa Rae‘s Barbie “is President”; and Dua Lipa is depicted as Mermaid Barbie.

Will Ferrell, rumored to be a heartless CEO type, has a poster that says, “Please call me mother.”

The Barbie film hits theaters July 21.