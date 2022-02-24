Warren Buffett’s annual investor letter comes out Saturday. Here’s how North Texas factors in

Will billionaire Warren Buffett call out the performance of Fort Worth-based BNSF railroad like he’s done the last couple of years?

Or will he spotlight two of North Texas’ top home sellers when he discusses 2021′s red-hot year for the housing market and his residential real estate division?

With air travel on the rebound and COVID-19′s latest variant waning, will the Oracle of Omaha be in a buying mood for the airline stocks he famously dumped in 2020 after the virus took the wind out of the aviation business?

Buffett’s well-read annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders will be posted Saturday morning on Berkshire’s website. It’s always a must-read in investment circles because of Buffett’s incredibly successful track record over the decades.

Last year, he heaped praise on BNSF, putting it on par with Berkshire Hathaway’s famed ownership stake in Apple.

Shareholders will be eager to hear Buffett’s plans for the company’s massive pile of cash which totaled more than $149 billion at the end of the third quarter. Cash has continued to accumulate at the company because Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions over the past several years.

The biggest investment Berkshire has made in recent years has been buying back its own stock. In just the first nine months of last year, Buffett spent more than $20 billion repurchasing Berkshire’s stock, and that likely continued in the fourth quarter.

Buffett may also provide some additional details about the plan to eventually replace him. Buffett finally ended years of speculation last spring when he named the Berkshire executive who will take over as CEO when he is gone although the 91-year-old has no plans to retire.

Buffett said last May that Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who currently oversees all of the conglomerate’s non-insurance businesses, is set to take over as CEO.

The Omaha-based company owns more than 90 businesses, including Nebraska Furniture Mart, Geico insurance, Justin boots and Acme Brick. It also holds large stock investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and several other major companies.

Berkshire Hathaway’s development arm developed Grandscape, the still-growing $1.5 billion mixed-use development in The Colony with unique restaurants and stores.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.