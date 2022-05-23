Warriors at Dallas Game 3: Live Scoring Update – Mavs Fix Bricks to Halftime

Front Page

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks look to climb out of a 0-2 series hole as they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Sunday night at the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center. Dallas looks to continue its excellence at home; The Mavs have won five consecutive home playoff games after dropping Game 1 to Utah in the first round.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday, the Mavs lead by as many as 19 points in the first half but let it slip away, falling 126-117 to the Golden State Warriors.

