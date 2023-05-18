Warriors bracing for GM Bob Myers exit as there haven’t been substantial contract talks in months, per report

The Golden State Warriors are getting ready for the prospective departure in their normal supervisor, Bob Myers, as the 2 events have now not held substantive contract talks for a number of months, consistent with NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic. While each side exchanged gives a while in the past, the negotiations have stalled, and Myers’ present contract is ready to run out on June 30. According to Charania, even an be offering that might make Myers one of the most highest-paid executives in the NBA is probably not sufficient to stay him with the Warriors.

Myers, a former participant agent, joined Golden State’s entrance place of job in 2011 and become their normal supervisor in 2012. Under his management, the group drafted Klay Thompson and decided on Draymond Green in his first draft as normal supervisor in 2012. He additionally achieved the loose agent signings of Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant whilst effectively rebuilding the group following Durant’s departure in 2019. During his tenure, the Warriors have gained 4 championships in the previous 9 years.

If Myers does grow to be to be had, he reportedly will don’t have any scarcity of task gives. He has gained hobby from the personal fairness international as neatly as different skilled sports activities leagues, consistent with stories. In addition, he appears to be a imaginable candidate for a role in the media trade. In January, The Athletic reported that the Clippers generally is a just right are compatible for Myers, who attended UCLA. Charania added that Mike Dunleavy Jr., Golden State’s vp of basketball operations, is also his frontrunner to interchange Myers.

Meanwhile, Golden State is dealing with plenty of essential selections about its long term this low season. For example, Draymond Green can grow to be an unrestricted loose agent if he opts out of the ultimate 12 months of his contract. Klay Thompson may be eligible for an extension. Furthermore, the Warriors are taking a look at important luxurious tax issues after having the most costly roster in NBA historical past in each and every of the previous two seasons.

It is unclear how for much longer the Warriors will be capable to retain their previous championship core, and if Myers does go away, it will be the most important departure for the franchise since Kevin Durant’s. Myers seems to be able to transport on from the one NBA group he has ever identified, after greater than a decade on the helm.