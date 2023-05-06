Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘disgusted’ with his Game 1 performance vs. Lakers: ‘I played like s—‘

(*1*)

Getty Images



Following the Golden State Warriors’ series-opening defeat towards the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Draymond Green recorded a podcast the place he defended Jordan Poole’s determination to take a deep 3-pointer within the ultimate seconds of the sport whilst being open and praised Anthony Davis for his dominant Game 1 performance. However, Green used to be additionally self-critical and brutally fair with himself, “I played like sh*t,” Green stated within the podcast. “I am disgusted with myself right now.”

Green scored simply six issues on 3-for-9 capturing, with 4 rebounds, seven assists, a thieve, and 3 blocks within the recreation whilst selecting up his 3rd and fourth fouls early in the second one and the 3rd quarters, respectively. “Can’t get in foul trouble,” Green stated. “Gotta stay on the floor.”

Later, in the similar podcast, Green discussed that he would watch the sport movie and elaborate on his errors. He felt that he misplaced his rhythm because of the fouls and he must be extra competitive on each ends of the court docket in Game 2 on Thursday whilst being aware of the foul rely. Green bluntly stated that he used to be “f—ing disgusting” after lacking a number of alternatives.

In his post-game press convention, Green reiterated his wish to be extra competitive and step up his recreation within the upcoming fit.