NBA Sports

Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Celtics

June 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

The Golden State Warriors are internet hosting the Boston Celtics for Sport 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night time on the Chase Heart in California. 

For the sport, the Warriors have introduced their preliminary damage report. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA’s official damage report 

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton III are listed as questionable for the competition. 



Source link



Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram