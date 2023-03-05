Warriors Lock Down 3-2 Shootout Win Against Brahmas

March 4, 2023 – North American Hockey League (NAHL) – Oklahoma Warriors News Release

OKLAHOMA CITY – Daniel Duris stopped all 3 Brahmas shooters and Drew Sutton scored within the shootout to propel the Oklahoma Warriors over the Lone Star Brahmas Saturday at Blazers Ice Centre.

Mikko Liukkonen were given Oklahoma at the board early with a objective from William Ahlrik and Therien Thiesing at 7:10 of the primary duration. The Warriors’ 1-0 lead would cling till the 3rd duration, and the house squad outshot Lone Star 18-12 via 40 mins of play.





Lone Star were given the primary two targets of the 3rd duration to take a 2-1 lead simply over six mins into it, however Kaden Nelson tied it 5 mins later. Nelson dumped the puck in alongside the far-side forums and whilst the Brahmas goalie went out to take a look at and play it, it bounced off the glass and into the vacated internet with 8:47 last in legislation. The groups hung on during the finish of the 3rd, and thru extra time to arrange the abilities pageant.

Neither staff scored during the first spherical, and Duris stopped the primary two pictures in opposition to him to permit a chance for the Warriors benefit. Sutton scored as the second one shooter of the second one spherical, and Duris made the general prevent to move three-for-three within the shootout and safe Oklahoma’s 3-2 win.

The Warriors will host the Corpus Christi IceRays for his or her subsequent house collection, March 10 and 11 from Blazers Ice Centre.

• Discuss this tale at the North American Hockey League message board…

The critiques expressed on this unencumber are the ones of the group issuing it, and don’t essentially replicate the ideas or critiques of OurSports Central or its team of workers.