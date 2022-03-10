Warriors’ Stephen Curry speaks up for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: ‘I respect how he’s handled the whole year’

Russell Westbrook isn’t precisely the preferred particular person on this planet of the Los Angeles Lakers. Within the final week, CBS Sports activities has revealed the next tales about him:

Westbrook is having a nightmare season for a 28-37 Lakers staff that has been flailing since preseason. After a loss in San Antonio on Monday, he said that he “can not permit folks” to name him “Westbrick,” because it constitutes “shaming my identify, my legacy for my children.” Westbrook added, “It is gotten so unhealthy the place my household would not even need to go to house video games, any recreation, due to the media throughout the globe utilizing their platform to always disgrace, disgrace, disgrace me.”

Two days earlier than that, when the Golden State Warriors visited Los Angeles, Stephen Curry privately supplied Westbrook some assist. And since then, Curry has spoken up for him publicly, via Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“I advised him after we performed them in L.A. a few days in the past that I respect how he is dealt with the entire yr, simply by way of every part he is been saying and the way he is been dealing with himself and defending his household,” Curry advised Yahoo Sports activities. “It’s the nature of the beast. And in a sure perspective, they construct you as much as break you down. The actual ones who’ve carried out wonderful issues on this league know what meaning. He is an expert, and I am happy with the way in which he is conducting himself, and I am there for him.”

Curry continued: “The fan perspective, it’s type of B.S. when it crosses the road by way of attacking anyone personally, their identify, and never preserving it to only basketball. That is why we’re all right here is due to basketball. However on the finish of the day, it’s important to do what it’s important to do to talk up for your self and in addition perceive that the fellows that know what is going on on on this league respect the kind of participant he’s. Russ undoubtedly has my assist.”

Affordable folks could disagree about whether or not or not the derisive nickname “Westbrick” crosses the road. It is unclear whether or not Westbrook and Curry are taking concern primarily with fan conduct at arenas, followers’ feedback on social media or criticism from the media — and the three shouldn’t be conflated. All that is actually clear is that one former MVP is sticking up for one more in a normal means.