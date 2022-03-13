Warriors vs. Bucks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Via 1 Quarter

Each the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors have saved the scorekeepers busy with 63 between them one quarter in. Both crew is able to win, however Milwaukee leads 33-30. They’ve been counting on energy ahead Serge Ibaka, who has 9 factors together with three rebounds, and level guard Jrue Holiday, who has six factors and two assists.

The Bucks and Golden State got here into this matchup with previous-game wins. It’s trying like Milwaukee will have the ability to maintain the momentum, however Golden State nonetheless has three quarters to proper the ship.

Who’s Taking part in

Milwaukee @ Golden State

Present Data: Milwaukee 42-25; Golden State 45-22

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors are even-steven towards each other since December of 2015 (6-6), however not for lengthy. The Bucks will tackle the Dubs at 8:30 p.m. ET this previous Saturday at Chase Heart after having had just a few days off. Milwaukee is aware of easy methods to get factors on the board — the crew has completed with flashy level totals in its previous three matchups — so hopefully the Warriors like an excellent problem.

Milwaukee beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-115 this previous Wednesday. Milwaukee’s energy ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fireplace, dropping a double-double on 43 factors and 12 boards together with 5 assists.

In the meantime, Golden State didn’t have an excessive amount of bother with the Denver Nuggets on the highway this previous Thursday as they gained 113-102. It was one other massive night time for Golden State’s level guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-12 from past the arc and completed with 34 factors and 9 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are anticipated to win a good contest. They’re presently four-for-four towards the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, a development bettors may wish to have in mind.

Milwaukee is now 42-25 whereas the Warriors sit at 45-22. A pair of stats to maintain at the back of your head whereas watching: Milwaukee enters the sport with solely 18.three fouls per recreation on common, good for third finest within the league. On the opposite finish of the spectrum, Golden State is third worst within the league in fouls per recreation, with 20.7 on common. Regulate whether or not or not foul bother places Golden State in a troublesome place.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET The place: Chase Heart — San Francisco, California

Chase Heart — San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Value: $160.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favourite towards the Warriors, in response to the newest NBA odds.

The road on this recreation has moved fairly a bit because it opened, because it began out with the Warriors as a 1-point favourite.

Over/Below: -110

See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior laptop mannequin. Get picks now.

Collection Historical past

Golden State and Milwaukee each have six wins of their final 12 video games.

Jan 13, 2022 – Milwaukee 118 vs. Golden State 99

Apr 06, 2021 – Golden State 122 vs. Milwaukee 121

Dec 25, 2020 – Milwaukee 138 vs. Golden State 99

Jan 08, 2020 – Milwaukee 107 vs. Golden State 98

Dec 07, 2018 – Golden State 105 vs. Milwaukee 95

Nov 08, 2018 – Milwaukee 134 vs. Golden State 111

Mar 29, 2018 – Milwaukee 116 vs. Golden State 107

Jan 12, 2018 – Golden State 108 vs. Milwaukee 94

Mar 18, 2017 – Golden State 117 vs. Milwaukee 92

Nov 19, 2016 – Golden State 124 vs. Milwaukee 121

Dec 18, 2015 – Golden State 121 vs. Milwaukee 112

Dec 12, 2015 – Milwaukee 108 vs. Golden State 95

Harm Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Again)

Draymond Inexperienced: Out (Again)

Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Sickness)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Gary Payton II: Out (Knee)

Harm Report for Milwaukee