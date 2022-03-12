Warriors vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 12 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) and the Golden State Warriors (45-22) conflict in a primetime battle on Saturday evening. Milwaukee rolls into this matchup on a six-game win streak, together with a 124-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks of their final matchup. Golden State has gotten again on observe, profitable two straight video games, beating the Denver Nuggets 113-102 on Thursday.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Chase Middle. Milwaukee is favored by 1.5 factors within the newest Bucks vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 236.

Bucks vs. Warriors unfold: Milwaukee -1.5

Bucks vs. Warriors over-under: 236 factors

Bucks vs. Warriors cash line: Golden State +105, Milwaukee -125

MIL: Bucks are 4-Zero ATS of their final 4 video games general

GS: Warriors are 5-Zero ATS of their final 5 video games as house underdogs

Why the Bucks can cowl

Ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo is a dominant pressure on each ends of the ground for Milwaukee. He impacts the sport in many alternative methods and likewise ranks within the prime 5 in a number of classes. Antetokounmpo ranks second in scoring (29.7), fifth in rebounding (11.5) and second in PER (32.66). The six-time All-Star had a monster efficiency in his final outing. Within the win over the Atlanta Hawks, he had 43 factors, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Middle Bobby Portis is one other scorer within the frontcourt for the Bucks. Portis is averaging 15.7 factors and 9.2 rebounds, whereas capturing 42 p.c from downtown. The Arkansas product has recorded 4 double-doubles in his final seven video games. Portis has proven his capacity to attain from all around the ground. On March Eight in opposition to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, he logged 18 factors, 14 rebounds and shot 2-for-5 from three.

Why the Warriors can cowl

Guard Stephen Curry is among the most dynamic gamers within the league. Curry has virtually limitless vary and has the boldness to tug up from anyplace on the ground. Curry averages 25.Eight factors, 5.Three rebounds and 6.Four assists per sport. The three-time NBA champion has scored at the least 30 factors in 4 of his final 10 video games. In his final matchup, Curry logged 34 factors, 9 rebounds and knocked down 5 3-pointers.

Guard Jordan Poole has been having a terrific 12 months. Poole averages a career-high 16.7 factors, 3.1 rebounds and three.6 assists per sport. The Michigan product is making 35 p.c of his 3-point makes an attempt. Poole has scored at the least 20 factors in 5 straight video games. On March 7 in opposition to the Denver Nuggets, he completed with 32 factors, seven assists and shot 8-for-12 from past the arc.

