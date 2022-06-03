Warriors vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

By means of Three Quarters
Down two on the finish of final quarter, the Golden State Warriors have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has actually been capable of impose its will, dominating the Boston Celtics 92-80 three quarters in.
The Warriors have been driving excessive on the efficiency of level guard Stephen Curry, who has shot 7-for-13 from downtown and has recorded 30 factors and 4 boards. Boston has been led by level guard Marcus Good, who to this point has 12 factors and 4 assists along with 5 rebounds.
the Celtics have misplaced 78% of the time after they have been down heading into the fourth quarter this yr, so this one appears nearly wrapped up
Who’s Enjoying
Boston @ Golden State
Present Data: Boston 4-3; Golden State 4-1
What to Know
After a couple of days’ relaxation for each groups, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 2 at Chase Middle. Golden State is out to maintain their 11-game dwelling win streak alive.
The Warriors bagged a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks final week. Golden State’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of capturing guard Klay Thompson, who shot 8-for-16 from past the arc and completed with 32 factors, and energy ahead Draymond Inexperienced, who had 17 factors and 9 assists together with six boards.
In the meantime, Boston certain made it a nail-biter, however they managed to flee with a 100-96 win over the Miami Warmth on Sunday. It was one other large night time for Boston’s small ahead Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 26 factors and ten rebounds along with six dimes.
Golden State is anticipated to win this handily, however they need to have overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 simply too and as a substitute slipped up with a 121-117. In different phrases, do not depend the Celtics out simply but.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- The place: Chase Middle — San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favourite towards the Celtics, in response to the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers have been proper in keeping with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 3.5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over/Beneath: -110
Collection Historical past
Boston have gained 9 out of their final 14 video games towards Golden State.
