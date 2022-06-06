Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals injury updates: Andre Iguodala out for Game 2; Gary Payton II expected to play

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been outlined by accidents, and the Finals are not any totally different. Listed here are the newest harm updates forward of Sport 2 on Sunday night time between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Iguodala (knee) out
Andre Iguodala won’t play in Sport 2 attributable to knee irritation. The Warriors’ veteran ahead has solely performed in 4 playoff video games, and missed a lot of the run attributable to a neck harm. He was cleared for Sport 1, nevertheless, and ended up registering seven factors and three assists in 12 minutes. Sadly, his knee flared up within the course of and he will not be capable of go on Sunday.
The Warriors will lose a veteran presence and one among their greatest wing defenders, which might make it harder for them to decelerate the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. On the identical time, his absence might assist them on the opposite finish. When Iguodala was enjoying alongside the likes of Draymond Inexperienced and Kevon Looney, it meant the Celtics had one other non-shooter they might ignore. All issues thought-about, the Celtics may want having Iguodala on the market in comparison with extra minutes for Andrew Wiggins or Otto Porter Jr.
Payton (elbow) anticipated to play
Gary Payton II’s emergence was among the finest tales this season, however within the Warriors’ second spherical towards the Memphis Grizzlies he was on the receiving finish of a flagrant foul from Devin Brooks and suffered a damaged elbow. He has not performed since, though he was technically cleared for Sport 1.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated Sunday reiterated that he expects Payton will see some motion in Sport 2.
“I discussed yesterday that I did really feel snug enjoying him as a result of it did not seem wholesome sufficient to play. … It is actually been a day-to-day factor,” Kerr stated. “He is made some enchancment the final couple days, and I anticipate getting him on the market tonight.”
The Celtics’ ball-handlers have been notoriously shaky within the playoffs, and Payton might trigger points by pressuring them up and down the ground. Getting him again as Iguodala goes out can also be good timing for the Warriors.
Williams III (knee) questionable, however will play
Robert Williams III underwent meniscus surgical procedure in March after which suffered a bone bruise on the identical knee within the second spherical towards the Milwaukee Bucks. He is been out and in of the lineup all through the playoffs, lacking seven complete video games, and has regarded hobbled at occasions.
However regardless of being lower than 100 p.c, he is performed within the final 5 video games and will stay within the lineup the remainder of the way in which. He was technically listed as questionable for Sport 2, however will likely be obtainable to play.
Porter (knee) questionable, however will play
Otto Porter Jr. has been coping with a foot sprain throughout the postseason, and has missed three video games up to now, together with Video games four and 5 of the Western Convention finals towards the Dallas Mavericks. He was cleared for Sport 1 and performed effectively, ending with 12 factors, 4 rebounds and two steals off the bench.
He’s technically listed as questionable for Sport 2, however will play.
