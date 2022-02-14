Warriors vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are 28-30 overall and 16-13 at home, while Golden State is 42-15 overall and 16-10 on the road. Golden State snapped its two-game losing streak with a 117-115 win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Golden State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Warriors vs. Clippers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -6.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over-under: 222 points

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles snapped its three-game losing streak with a 99-97 win over Dallas on Saturday. The Clippers had lost to Dallas two days earlier, but they were able to survive a 45-point outburst from Luka Doncic. Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and dished out eight assists for Los Angeles.

The Clippers are dealing with some major injury issues, as they have been without All-Star Kawhi Leonard for the entire season, while Paul George has been sidelined since December. They are also missing newly acquired Norman Powell (foot), who is out indefinitely. Los Angeles has won four of its last five home games.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State had won nine straight games prior to losing consecutive contests to Utah and New York last week. The Warriors bounced back with a solid showing against the Lakers, notching a 117-115 win. Guard Klay Thompson scored a season-high 33 points, topping his previous high of 23 points.

Thompson scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, helping Golden State overcome a six-point deficit. Point guard Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 25.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. Golden State has won 12 of its last 15 road games against the Clippers.

How to make Warriors vs. Clippers picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Clippers? And which side covers almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.