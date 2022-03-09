Warriors vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 8 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Golden State Warriors (43-22) have struggled since the All-Star break and will host the Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) at the Chase Center on Tuesday, March 8. The Warriors have lost five straight games and should be well rested after sitting four of their five starters in last night’s 131-124 loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers have gone 4-1 since the All-Star break but are 1-2 against Golden State this season. Draymond Green (back) remains out for Golden State, while Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) remain sidelined for Los Angeles.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is listed as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 223. Before making any Clippers vs. Warriors picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Warriors, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Warriors:

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -5.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over-under: 223 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Clippers +205, Warriors -250

LAC: Reggie Jackson is averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in March

GS: Stephen Curry is averaging 28.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in March

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is heating up and hasn’t had a problem covering against the spread since the All-Star break. The Clippers have covered in seven of their last 10 games. They’ve covered in four of their previous six road games. Reggie Jackson and others have stepped up with Paul George working toward a return to the hardwood.

The Warriors have struggled on defense during their current losing streak. They’ve given up 126.5 points per game through four March contests. Gary Payton II and Draymond Green have both been ruled out for this contest. The Clippers might not win this matchup, but their role-players are capable of keeping the game within reach against Golden State during one of its worst runs of the year.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State isn’t playing its most inspiring basketball right now, but several of their key players should be fresh for this matchup. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins all took the night off on Monday. The trio appear set to return to the lineup against Los Angeles this time around, though.

Curry has been especially dominant against the Clippers this season. The star point guard has scored at least 33 points in all three matchups with Los Angeles and has averaged 37 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game against his team’s divisional rivals on the year. The Clippers’ 25th-ranked offense is scoring 107 points per game this season. They’re even less productive on the road. The visitors likely won’t be able to keep up on offense without a big-time game from Jackson.

How to make Clippers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the point total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s Warriors vs. Clippers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.