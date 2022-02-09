Warriors vs. Jazz prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 9 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz face off in a high-profile Western Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. The Warriors have the NBA’s longest active winning streak, prevailing in nine straight contests, and Golden State is 41-13 this season. The Jazz are 33-21 overall and 18-10 in home games. Draymond Green (back), Andre Iguodala (back), Klay Thompson (Achilles), Nemanja Bjelica (back) and James Wiseman (knee) are out for the Warriors, with Kevin Looney (quad) listed as questionable. Rudy Gobert (calf) and Joe Ingles (knee) are out for the Jazz, with Rudy Gay (knee) listed as questionable.

Warriors vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -2

Warriors vs. Jazz over-under: 221.5 points

Warriors vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -130, Warriors +110

GSW: The Warriors are 12-11-2 against the spread in road games

UTAH: The Jazz are 10-18 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State is excellent on both ends of the floor. The Warriors lead the NBA in assist rate (68.2 percent) and 3-pointers (14.6 per game), and Golden State is in the top six of the league in field goal percentage (46.8 percent), two-point percentage (55.9 percent), 3-point percentage (36.3 percent), assists (27.6 per game), and fast break points (14.4 per game).

On defense, the Warriors are No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 103.4 points per 100 possessions. Golden State also leads the league in field goal percentage allowed (42.9 percent) and 3-point percentage (33.0 percent), with top-three marks in two-point percentage allowed (50.0 percent), assists allowed (22.2 per game) and steals (9.5 per game). The Warriors are blocking 4.9 shots per game, forcing 15.2 turnovers per game, and securing 73.8 percent of available defensive rebounds. Golden State could also benefit from Utah’s approach on offense, with the Jazz ranking No. 28 in the NBA in assist creation.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah’s offense is in a tier of its own this season. The Jazz are scoring 115.5 points per 100 possessions, leading the NBA by a comfortable margin, and Utah is also atop the league in shooting efficiency. The Jazz are making 57.0 percent of two-point shots and 36.1 percent of 3-point shots this season, and Utah is No. 2 in the NBA generating 22.9 free throw attempts per game. Utah secures 28.7 percent of available offensive rebounds, No. 8 in the NBA, and the Jazz are No. 6 in second-chance points.

On defense, Utah should be able to generate havoc against a Golden State team that is No. 29 in ball security, and the Jazz are No. 2 in the NBA in free throw prevention. Opponents are shooting only 51.9 percent on two-point shots and 34.2 percent on 3-point shots against Utah, and the Jazz are limiting the opposition to only 23.2 assists per game.

