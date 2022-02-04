Warriors vs. Kings odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from proven computer model

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 39-13 overall and 24-4 at home, while Sacramento is 19-34 overall and 6-18 on the road. The Warriors have won both meetings between these teams this season by double digits.

Golden State is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors -13.5

Warriors vs. Kings over-under: 224 points

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State’s coaching staff didn’t go all-out for Tuesday’s game at San Antonio, resting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. The Warriors found a way to erase a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter anyway, using a 35-16 run to pick up a 124-120 win. Jonathan Kuminga scored 14 points in the final period, while Jordan Poole knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining.

Poole finished with a game-high 31 points, while Damion Lee and Moses Moody combined for 41 points. Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Porter are all expected to return on Thursday night. The Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak, having covered the spread in four of their last five.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento is getting set for the second of five straight games in Northern California, with this being the only one of the five not being played at home. The Kings have already lost two games to Golden State by double digits this season, but the most recent meeting came in December. They are coming off an impressive 112-101 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday, despite entering as 5-point underdogs.

Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and completed his double-double with 11 assists, helping his team snap a seven-game losing streak. The Kings have been without star point guard De’Aaron Fox for six straight games due to an ankle injury and he is not expected to play on Thursday night. Sacramento has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 games against Golden State.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Warriors? And which side covers almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.