Warriors vs. Lakers: Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 with rib injury

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will not be enjoying in Game 6 of the crew’s Western Conference semifinal sequence in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday because of a left costal cartilage fracture positioned in his ribs. The Warriors are these days trailing the sequence, 3-2, after managing to steer clear of removal with a 121-106 win in Game 5 on Wednesday.

During Game 5, Wiggins generated his very best efficiency of the playoffs, scoring 25 issues, seven rebounds and 5 assists. He gave the impression to endure the injury all over the fourth quarter following a collision with Lakers forward LeBron James.

Wiggins has been an important part of Golden State’s good fortune on each protection and offense, ranging from the ultimate postseason. This yr, he’s tasked with guarding De’Aaron Fox within the first spherical and now James within the ongoing sequence. Despite suffering with his 3-point taking pictures, Wiggins stays probably the most few assets of athleticism and isolation scoring for the Warriors. Stephen Curry himself mentioned after Game 5 that the crew must do a greater activity of constructing alternatives for Wiggins.

“It’s the best version of who he is and how he can impact games,” Curry mentioned of Wiggins. “Him getting up 18 shots is huge. We need that every night. And it’s on us as a team to feature him too, at certain points of the game, because he is such an athlete and he can create his own shot. Got to feed it to him and let him do what he does.”

This postseason, Wiggins is averaging 17.6 issues, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 mins according to sport. If he’s not able to play in Game 6 or if he’s hindered in anyway, it would certainly affect Golden State’s possibilities of forcing a Game 7 again in San Francisco.

“I feel good. I feel like everyone at this point in the season’s all banged up and bruised,” Wiggins mentioned after Game 5. “But I feel good. Not fresh, but good enough to compete and try to get another title.”