Warriors vs. Lakers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening. The Lakers and Warriors face off in prime time, with Chase Center hosting the festivities. The Warriors boast the NBA’s best home record at 25-5, with Los Angeles struggling to a 9-17 mark on the road. Golden State is 41-15 overall, and Los Angeles is 26-30 and in the play-in mix. LeBron James (knee) and Russell Westbrook (back) are both expected to be available for the Lakers, with Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) ruled out. Draymond Green (back), Andre Iguodala (back) and James Wiseman (knee) are out for the Warriors.

Golden State is listed as a seven-point home favorite for this 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 225 in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -7

Lakers vs. Warriors over-under: 225 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -320, Lakers +250

LAL: The Lakers are 12-14 against the spread in road games

GSW: The Warriors are 17-11-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers should benefit from Golden State’s biggest weakness. The Warriors are No. 29 in the NBA in turnovers per game on offense, with that lack of ball security leading to Los Angeles potentially benefiting in transition. The Lakers are No. 4 in the league in fast-break points, averaging 14.6 points per game, and Los Angeles is set up well to take advantage of this edge. Los Angeles is in the top eight of the NBA in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free-throw attempts, with a top-10 mark in points in the paint.

On defense, the Lakers are adept at forcing turnovers, creating 14.6 per game to rank in the top 10 of the NBA. Los Angeles is also blocking 5.6 shots per game, landing near the top of the league, and producing 8.0 steals per game. The Warriors are No. 24 in the NBA in free-throw prevention, with the Lakers able to put pressure on the rim and create increased efficiency at the line.

Why the Warriors can cover

Chase Center has been quite kind to the Warriors this season. In addition to the NBA’s best home record at 25-5, Golden State is out-scoring opponents by more than 12 points per 100 possessions in its home building. The Warriors have a 59.2 percent true shooting mark in home games, with opponents scoring only 101.1 points per 100 possessions. In contrast, the Lakers have a -3.4 net rating in road games, and the offense has scuffled for Los Angeles away from home.

The Lakers are scoring only 1.07 points per possession in road games, and Golden State’s defense ranks No. 1 in the NBA for the full season. The Warriors are leading the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (42.9 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.1 percent). Golden State is also in the top six of the NBA in steals, turnovers created, points allowed in the paint and 2-point percentage defense, with Los Angeles ranking No. 29 in the league in free-throw accuracy and No. 26 in the NBA in ball security on offense.

