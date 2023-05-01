Warriors vs. Lakers: Prediction, TV channel, Game 1 odds, live stream, watch 2023 NBA playoffs online

(*1*)

Getty Images



It’s been 5 years for the reason that NBA’s biggest postseason competition was once final noticed. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will face every different in a seven-game sequence for the primary time since 2018. They had been as soon as once more reunited since James performs for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are actually matched up in opposition to Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second one spherical for the Western Conference Finals. The two NBA legends clashed within the NBA Finals 4 instances again in 2015-2018.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Lakers in six video games final Friday whilst the Golden State Warriors wanted a 7th recreation on Sunday in opposition to the Sacramento Kings. Now, they are going through every different once more in handiest two days. The fit between James and Curry within the playoffs is one thing you would not wish to leave out. Here’s the entirety you wish to have to find out about their upcoming fight for the 5th time.

(6) Golden State Warriors vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, May 2 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

Chase Center — San Francisco, California TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Warriors -4.5; O/U 227.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Warriors: Golden State is coming off a seven-game battle in opposition to the Kings. Stephen Curry is already 35, whilst Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not getting more youthful both. This season, the Warriors received 14 of 20 video games with two to 3 days of leisure and handiest 26 of 51 with a unmarried time off. The Lakers, then again, had a leisure merit since Friday, they usually received 14 out of 23 video games with it. The Warriors are dominant of their house court docket; they have got received 35 out of 44 overall video games at Chase Center this season. The Lakers wish to win a street recreation to win this sequence, and there is not any higher likelihood for them than Game 1. The query is, can the Warriors triumph over drained legs to protect their house flooring?

Lakers: LeBron James had one in all his worst performances in a successful playoff sequence in his occupation in opposition to Memphis. Though they received the six-game sequence, James handiest averaged 22.2 issues and shot underneath 49% from the sphere and 20% from 3-point vary. He made up for it defensively and as a rebounder, however it was once disappointing in comparison to his postseason historical past. Also, James is taking part in with just one leg. However, if he ratings underneath 25 issues once more on this sequence, the Lakers will undoubtedly fail. Can he make a impressive comeback and ship a antique efficiency, or will his championship dream die at the court docket?

Prediction

Game 1 for the Lakers is a golden alternative as they should not have every other recreation on this sequence with a leisure merit. Meanwhile, this gifts a problem for the Warriors, and adjusting from Sacramento’s small, fast guards to James and Anthony Davis will supply completely other tactical difficulties. The Warriors gets there in the end, however anticipating them to arrange for the Lakers with such quick understand will likely be a hard feat. Take the Lakers, agree with them to maintain, and stay the sport tight. The Pick: Lakers +4.5