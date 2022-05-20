Warriors vs. Mavericks: Game 2 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

It didn’t take long for the Golden State Warriors to assert their dominance over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Though Dallas put up a decent fight to keep the game somewhat close in the first half, Golden State completely blew the game open after halftime to get up to a 30-point lead. Dallas, on the other hand, struggled to knock down 3s, and got a hard lesson in what it’s like to chase Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson around the floor. The Mavericks will need to make some serious adjustments if they stand a chance in this series.

In preparation for Game 2, here’s everything you need to know.

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

When: Friday, May 20 | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20 | 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

Chase Center — San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: GS -270; DAL +220; O/U 214 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Storylines



Warriors: Golden State did an excellent job of guarding Doncic in Game 1. So much so that it held Doncic to just 16.7 percent on contested field goal attempts, which is a career playoff-worst for the Slovenian superstar. The Warriors locked down the paint to limit Doncic from getting to the rim, and closed out extremely well on Dallas’ perimeter shooters, which resulted in several highlight-reel blocks. You couldn’t have asked for a better defended game from the Warriors; even Curry did his part in checking Doncic on several possessions. On defense there isn’t much more the Warriors could’ve done, and while their offense started out slow, shots started to fall eventually.

Mavericks: Although the Mavericks shot just 22.9 percent from 3-point range, I don’t expect them to go away from shooting over 40 3s, mainly because that’s where a bulk of Dallas’ offense comes from. It’s entire system is predicated on Doncic working a defender 1-on-1, driving to the rim and either going up for a shot or kicking it out to the corners for Dorian Finney-Smith or Reggie Bullock to — hopefully — knock down the — typically — open 3-pointer. In Game 1 those shots just weren’t falling, and Golden State did a great job of recovering on those kick-outs so the threat of those 3-pointers completely vanished. One of those two things has to give at some point, because I don’t see Dallas missing nearly every 3-pointer it takes over the course of this series.

Prediction

I’d like to think that Dallas could even up the series in Game 2 with a resurgent performance on both ends of the floor. But unlike what the Celtics just did to the Heat to even up the series, the Mavericks don’t have a Defensive Player of the Year returning to the lineup to elevate them. Dallas is going to have to rely heavily on its offense to get going in order to beat this Warriors team, because I just don’t think the Mavs have enough to bother Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole. While I do think the Mavericks find their groove on offense eventually, I just think it won’t happen until this series shifts to Dallas. The pick: Warriors -6.5