Warriors vs. Mavericks: Game 5 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals to avoid a sweep and extend the series. But as the series shifts back to San Francisco, Dallas is still playing with its back against the wall as one loss will end its season. The Warriors will try to make quick work of the Mavericks in Game 5, but they’ve already learned once that it’s not easy to put this team away.

In preparation for Game 5, here’s everything you need to know.

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

When: Thursday, May 26 | 9 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

Chase Center — San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: GS -320; DAL +250; O/U 215.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Warriors: Golden State got a taste of its own medicine when the Mavericks erupted in the third quarter of Game 4 to take a 29-point lead. Though they managed to cut the lead to single digits down the stretch in the fourth quarter, it was a little too late for the Warriors to get locked in and focused on closing out this game. The Warriors have a tendency to take their foot off the pedal when they’re already in front comfortably, and after getting pummeled in the previous game, I don’t expect Golden State to let that happen again on Thursday.

Mavericks: Through four games of this series the Mavericks game plan has been pretty simple: drive and kick to shooters on the perimeter and hope Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber hit their 3s. In Game 4 that plan worked to perfection, but in the previous three matchups that hasn’t been the case. I expect the result of Game 5 to mirror Game 2’s result, where the Mavericks still shot over 40 percent from deep, but didn’t have enough in the tank to withstand the Warriors’ elite clutch offense — and defense — down the stretch.

Prediction

The Mavericks’ run in the playoffs has been impressive so far, but it’s primarily hinged on role players knocking down shots so that Luka Doncic doesn’t have to do everything himself. While the lid appeared to come off the basket for Game 4 for Dallas, I don’t expect the Warriors to give up that many open looks and allow the Mavericks to build up such a big lead. The pick: Warriors -7