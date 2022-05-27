Warriors vs. Mavericks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 2 Quarters
Those hoping for the Dallas Mavericks to upset the Golden State Warriors may want to start looking elsewhere for things to brighten their day. Golden State is in control with a 69-52 lead over the Mavericks.
The top scorer for the Warriors has been shooting guard Klay Thompson (19 points). Dallas has been relying on the performance of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who has 17 points and two assists.
Who’s Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 1-3; Golden State 3-1
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a victory, while Golden State will be looking to regain their footing.
Dallas is hoping for another win. They walked away with a 119-109 victory over the Dubs on Tuesday. Dallas’ point guard Luka Doncic was one of the most active players for the squad, almost dropping a triple-double on 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nine dimes. The contest made it Doncic’s third in a row with at least 30 points.
The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don’t count the Dubs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $191.93
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.
